Officials now peg the Christie Mountain wildfire at 1,000 hectares.
The estimate was released late Tuesday by the BC Wildfire Service, which said it would have 21 personnel at the scene overnight working to build control lines. Structure protection teams were also expected to remain.
The service says more help will be arriving Wednesday.
Fire activity had calmed as of Wednesday morning, and there had been no new evacuation alerts or orders since 3,700 properties were put on notice by the City of Penticton at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Another 319 properties remain under evacuation order.
Local Security has a live feed here: https://localsecurity.org/pages/fire-cam?fbclid=IwAR0gJGmRkAD7wSDOQpz7YR8qPaMGSjmYsjuII-rvQVWMvm1YD--sqikA2Vg
-----
Story from last night:
It will be a nerve-wracking night for residents of nearly 3,700 properties in Penticton who are now under an evacuation alert as a result of the 250-hectare Christie Mountain fire.
The alert was issued at 9:30 p.m. by the City of Penticton to prepare residents to leave at a moment's notice if necessary.
Boundaries of the alert area are Lakeside Road, South Main Street, Main Street, Industrial Avenue, Okanagan Avenue, Alison Street, Penticton Creek and Syer Road. It encompasses 3,669 properties in total.
"Property owner will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order, however, residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions," the city said in a press release.
"Residents and property owners are strongly advised to take proactive measures to prepare for an evacuation order."
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has placed another 116 properties in the Upper Carmi under an evacuation alert.