A police search for a pair of fugitives intensified on Saturday when authorities became concerned for the couple’s health.
A couple trying to flee from police in a stolen truck ran into a snow-covered forest unprepared for the elements.
"Front-line officers, who grew increasingly concerned for the couple’s well-being launched a ground search of the back country for the man and woman who did not appear to be prepared for the adverse weather conditions, with darkness setting in," said police spokeswoman Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. "That search intensified with the added assistance from Kelowna RCMP police dog services and RCMP air services from the Kelowna airport."
The couple were found about 9 p.m. — eight hours after police started pursuing the truck in Rutland.
“Despite suffering from mild exposure to the elements, the two were uninjured,” a police news release said.
RCMP air services had followed the truck from Rutland to the Myra Canyon area, where the 2004 Ford F350 was abandoned and the couple ran into the forest.
A 26-year-old Kelowna woman and 36-year-old Kelowna man were arrested and face charges.
“This was a long and intensive search,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay. “Because of the coordinated effort, we were able to bring this to a safe conclusion for everyone involved."