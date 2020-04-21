There looks to be no way for Canada Day to be celebrated this year with a big party in downtown Kelowna.
While directors of Festivals Kelowna have yet to formally cancel the event, which typically draws as many as 60,000 people to Waterfront Park, an announcement is expected soon.
"We'll have a statement to make in the next day or two," Festivals Kelowna executive director Renata Mills said Tuesday, adding she was in discussions with major funders like the City of Kelowna and Canadian Heritage.
The society's website says plans are still progressing for the event. But on Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she didn't expect the order against the staging of mass gatherings being lifted at all this summer because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"I can't foresee everything. I can say it's unlikely we're going to have concerts or major big events. I do not see lifting the order on mass gatherings," she said.
"We know we've had lots of cases associated with, if you look around the world, large events like concerts, like sporting events, like conferences. Those types of things are not going to happen this summer," she said.
While gatherings of more than 50 people will likely remain banned in B.C. for months, Henry said some COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted if it appears the virus is not spreading rapidly through the population.
Family milestones like weddings, graduations, and other special occasions could be marked with small gatherings, Henry suggested. But larger events will still be prohibited, she said.
In addition to hosting Kelowna's main Canada Day celebration, Festivals Kelowna also runs programs like Parks Alive!, Pianos in Parks, Arts on the Avenue, and Buskers on Bernard.
Should COVID-19 public health orders change, Mills said Festivals Kelowna would consider how, and in what form, such events might go ahead.
"We'll be looking for ways to brighten people's days, but certainly not put anybody at risk," she said.