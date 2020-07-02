Water back on BX
A major water leak in the Vernon area has been repaired.
Some residents in the BX area had to go without water Wednesday night and much of the day Thursday while a water main was repaired.
Late Thursday afternoon, Greater Vernon Water announced the repair had been completed.
A water-quality advisory was put into effect for those whose water was shut off. Some people downstream may also have noticed a drop in water quality. Those people were advised to run their taps for a while to let the water clear up.
Climate plan survey
Public consultation on a proposed climate action plan for Vernon is resuming.
Public engagement sessions were cancelled in March due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While public meetings and open houses still aren't on the agenda, the public is being asked to fill out a city survey online.
The survey at engagevernon.ca/climate-action will ask residents about their priorities and actions they could take to reduce greenhouse gases.
The survey is open until July 24.
Room for 7 at Coldstream council
Coldstream is inviting the public back to its council meetings.
Only seven people, besides council and municipal staff, will be permitted in council chambers for council and committee-of-the-whole meetings.
Attendance will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Physical distancing measure will be in place.
Meetings have been closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.