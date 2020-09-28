Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools, received total compensation of $277,000 in the 2019/2020 school year.
Kaardal drew a salary of $231,000, had benefits worth $12,000, received a pension contribution of $26,000, and had a car allowance worth $8,600.
His total compensation last school year compares to $275,000 in 2018/19 and $272,000 in 2017/18.
The next highest-paid school district officials was secretary-treasurer and chief financial officer Ryan Stierman, whose total compensation was $238,000.
Other top income earners at the district level were deputy superintendent Terry-Lee Beaudry, whose total compensation was $225,000, and assistant superintendents Rhonda Ovelson and Jon Rever, both of whose total compensation was $211,000.
Although former secretary-treasurer and CFO Eileen Sadlowski retired at the end of August 2019, she was still paid $32,000 in salary and received a "retiring allowance" of $72,000 in the 2019/2020 financial year.
Sadlowski's total compensation in 2018/2019 was $221,000.
School trustees will review the executive compensation report as well as the district's audited financial statements at a meeting tomorrow.
As of July 1, 2020, the top rate for public school teachers in the Central Okanagan was $93,806.
Moyra Baxter, chair of the school board, will be paid $25,000 this year with the other trustees earning about $22,000.