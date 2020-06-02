Hiring has begun for 350 jobs in Kelowna that are being created by Rogers Communications.
The hiring process as well as training will be conducted virtually with people working from home until the fall.
That's when the company expects to complete work on its new Kelowna facility, with physical distancing and strict sanitation protocols in place due to COVID-19.
"We are proud to invest in Kelowna and help boost the local economy by hiring for high quality jobs that will keep our customers connected to their world, which is critical now more than ever," Rick Sellers, B.C. Region president for Rogers Communications, said in a release.
"We are excited to tap into the exceptional talent in the Okanagan region for our B.C. customer solution centre, which will provide further support for Rogers and Fido customers in the Pacific time zone," he said.
The company announced the big hiring program last year, and has continued on with it despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Jobs with Rogers are now being posted on the company's website, at https://jobs.rogers.com
The 350 positions are expected to be filled by next year, the company says.