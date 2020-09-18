A wanted man police tried to smoke out of his apartment earlier in the week was arrested Friday in Coldstream.
An off-duty officer driving in the 800 block of Middleton Wayabout 9:45 a.m. spotted Alexander Boucher and called for assistance.
Boucher ran when officers arrived, but was arrested in a nearby park.
“It was the quick thinking and co-ordinated response by our team that led to the arrest of a potentially dangerous person safely, and without incident, said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer, Const Chris Terleski, in a news release.
On Monday, a small fire started in apartment when police threw a "distraction device" in an attempt to snuff out Boucher.
Boucher, 36, was one of three men charged in a stabbing case from August near Salmon Arm and one of two who was still on the lam. He's been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.