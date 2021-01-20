Indigenous history and culture are celebrated through new artworks placed along Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country.
The pieces were referenced Tuesday when, for the first time, town councillors began a meeting by making a territorial acknowledgement.
"We have a good relationship with the Okanagan Indian Band," Mayor James Baker said. "We intend to be good neighbours with our fellow government."
As there has been no public unveiling of the new art pieces because of the COVID-19 pandemic, videos made by the artists explaining the significance of their work were shown to council.
Les Louis, of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, and Clint George, of the Penticton Indian Band, worked together on a 12-foot-high sculpture that represents the Four Food Chiefs. "It's a huge part of our culture and traditions, if not the most important story," George said.
Pictographs on the upright log also serve as a compass, George said, and depict a bear (north), salmon (west), Saskatoon berries (east), and bitterroots (south).
Eric Mitchell, an OKIB elder, recalled how salmon once made their way in great numbers up the Columbia River, into Okanagan Lake, through Kalamalka Lake, and into Wood Lake.
"Every fall, there'd be fishing camps all around the lake," Mitchell said. "People would stay there two weeks to a month, drying the (fish)."
Many town and city councils began making territorial acknowledgements at the start of their council meetings several years ago. Lake Country is the last of the five Central Okanagan governments to begin their meetings in this way.
The wording was agreed-upon after consultation with the Okanagan Indian Band.
"It took a while to get it done," said Coun. Blair Ireland. "What we all have to remember is First Nations people don't work on our schedule."
"Their schedule is functioning and operating as a nation, whereas we are a small community," Baker said. "So they have a lot more on their plate than we do. What we think is vital isn't always their top priority."