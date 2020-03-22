Two six-storey residential buildings with a total of 100 new homes should be approved for a Lakeview Heights neighbourhood, West Kelowna city council will hear Tuesday.
Municipal planners recommend final authorization for the first phase of the project, several years in the making, at 2750 Olalla Rd., near the redeveloped Lakeview Village mall.
“The proposal represents a high-quality design that would enhance the character of the area while maximizing the development potential of the site,” planners write in a report to council.
Five variances from various city regulations must be granted by city council for the project to move forward. These variances, which planners describe as minor, relate to such things as increasing the height limit for the site to 7.3 metres from six and reducing setbacks from adjacent property lines.
Overall, city planners say, the project is consistent with West Kelowna’s official community plan goal of increasing residential density in certain neighbourhoods to make better use of existing infrastructure and to reduce reliance on automobiles for some trips.