A police officer was slightly injured when she was hit by a man and knocked into a parked car, RCMP say.
The incident played out Saturday afternoon on Beach Avenue in Peachland.
At 4 p.m., an officer was conducting an unspecified investigation in the area, according to a police news release.
A man who was not connected to the investigation approached the officer, and allegedly started shouting at him.
"A second officer attended the scene and attempted to speak with the man, who continued to act in a very disruptive manner despite being cautioned by police to stop," states an RCMP release issued Tuesday.
"Despite the officer's efforts to de-escalate the tense situation, the man was placed under arrest and he immediately began to resist. At one point, he allegedly kicked at the officers, striking one and knocking her into a nearby parked vehicle," the release states.
The female police officer suffered minor injuries as a result. "This sort of behaviour towards our officers is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated," West Kelowna RCMP commander Staff-Sgt. Duncan Dixon said in the police release.
An unidentified 29-year-old Peachland man was subsequently released from custody on conditions for a future court date. The BC Prosecution Service will decide if he is to be charged.
Anyone who witnessed this incident and who hasn't yet spoken with police is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250.768.2880. Police say they'd also like to speak with the owner of the parked car, into which the RCMP officer was thrown.