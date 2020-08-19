A motorcyclist was killed in Vernon intersection Wednesday morning.
Police say a pickup truck was making a left turn from 30th Avenue onto 27th street about 7:30 a.m. when a westbound motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the truck.
The biker, a 22-year-old Vernon man, was rushed to hospital, but died from his injuries.
The pickup driver remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators.
“There were numerous people who stopped to render assistance to the motorcyclist,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Investigators have spoken with a number of witnesses but are still interested in speaking with anyone who was travelling eastbound on 30th Avenue at the time of the collision.”
The family of the deceased has been notified and is receiving grief support
Witnesses who have not already spoken to police, are urged to contact Const. Steven McCarthy at 250-545-7171.