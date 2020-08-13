Rogers scholarships
Special to The Daily Courier

A Kelowna youth is one of 33 people receiving a scholarship from Rogers Communications for fall 2020.

The company announced Kelowna’s Tyler Warner will receive a $2,500 scholarship – renewable for up to four years, or $10,000 – through the Ted Rogers Scholarship Class of 2020 British Columbia.

Warner will be attending UBC Okanagan this fall to study engineering.

He has been volunteering with the Boys and Girls Club for the last five years by organizing activities for the daycare and working with kids in the drop-in floor hockey program. He also volunteered as an assistant camp leader for the ‘Minecraft Coding Camp’ at Camp OC – teaching kids coding and problem solving.

“We are so proud of our scholarship recipients here in British Columbia recognizing their leadership and commitment to making a difference in their communities by giving back in so many ways,” said Rick Sellers, who is president of the B.C. region for Rogers.

The scholarships come in a strange and challenging year for graduates, “marked with yard signs and virtual proms instead of commencement speeches and cap-and-gown celebrations,” said Rogers.

“The rite of passage for this year’s class is unlike anything we’ve seen before – and their back-to-school experience may look different, too. And yet, for these future scientists and nurses, teachers and lawyers, engineers and artists, their commitment to a better path ahead is unwavering. These scholarships are a meaningful way to help young Canadians discover their potential, strengthen our communities, and build a brighter future.”

More than $530,000 in scholarships have been awarded to 116 B.C. students since 2017.

All were nominated by the company’s 17 national partnership organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada, Boys & Girls Clubs Canada, YMCA Canada, Right to Play, Indspire, and Pflag Canada.

Here is a list of this year’s B.C. recipients:

  1. Tyler Warner
  2. Meghan Florence
  3. Tim Bowler
  4. Alyssa Cavill
  5. Brendan Eshom
  6. Kyle Yeung
  7. Noam McWilliams
  8. Emily Lucas
  9. Madisyn Mackinlay
  10. Emmy Curtis
  11. Annelie Wells
  12. Cindy Molemba
  13. Madeline Haugen
  14. Natasha Bonn
  15. Victoria
  16. Theresa de Groot-Francois
  17. Gabrielle Wong
  18. Arianna Lagoudakis
  19. McKenna Postles
  20. Gareth Matthew Ramilo
  21. Jack Bradley
  22. Kamil Daya
  23. Jessica La Grange
  24. Ginnie Shiu
  25. Cassandra Chan
  26. Marjorie Petines
  27. Jason Zhong
  28. Victoria Elizel Villanueva
  29. Thomas MacIntyre
  30. Cristina Capitanio
  31. Joaquin Miguel Alde
  32. Lucas Klassen
  33. Shama Dhalwani