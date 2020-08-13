A Kelowna youth is one of 33 people receiving a scholarship from Rogers Communications for fall 2020.
The company announced Kelowna’s Tyler Warner will receive a $2,500 scholarship – renewable for up to four years, or $10,000 – through the Ted Rogers Scholarship Class of 2020 British Columbia.
Warner will be attending UBC Okanagan this fall to study engineering.
He has been volunteering with the Boys and Girls Club for the last five years by organizing activities for the daycare and working with kids in the drop-in floor hockey program. He also volunteered as an assistant camp leader for the ‘Minecraft Coding Camp’ at Camp OC – teaching kids coding and problem solving.
“We are so proud of our scholarship recipients here in British Columbia recognizing their leadership and commitment to making a difference in their communities by giving back in so many ways,” said Rick Sellers, who is president of the B.C. region for Rogers.
The scholarships come in a strange and challenging year for graduates, “marked with yard signs and virtual proms instead of commencement speeches and cap-and-gown celebrations,” said Rogers.
“The rite of passage for this year’s class is unlike anything we’ve seen before – and their back-to-school experience may look different, too. And yet, for these future scientists and nurses, teachers and lawyers, engineers and artists, their commitment to a better path ahead is unwavering. These scholarships are a meaningful way to help young Canadians discover their potential, strengthen our communities, and build a brighter future.”
More than $530,000 in scholarships have been awarded to 116 B.C. students since 2017.
All were nominated by the company’s 17 national partnership organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada, Boys & Girls Clubs Canada, YMCA Canada, Right to Play, Indspire, and Pflag Canada.
