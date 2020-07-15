Parks, sidewalks and bike lanes top the wish list of amenities for respondents to a survey by the Lakeview Heights Community Association.
Conducted as part of the association’s participation in the City of West Kelowna’s Community Visioning project, the 24-question survey received 111 responses over 10 days from LHCA members and followers of its Facebook page.
The association has been trying for several years to convince the city that it should acquire parkland to replace the playing fields lost more than 15 years ago when the Central Okanagan School District sold the former Lakeview Elementary School site on Anders Road.
Additional passive parkland — gardens, ponds, walking paths, picnic areas, etc. — is considered to be extremely important by 48% of survey respondents and very important by 37%.
As for active parkland — playing fields, skateboard park, etc. – 14% said the need is extremely important, and
25% each that it is very or fairly important.
The need for a dog park is felt to be very important by 55% of respondents.
Respondents were were split on whether an outdoor swimming pool should be provided in Lakeview Heights (28% yes, 32% no and 31% maybe).
Sidewalks, meanwhile, also got a split with 26% each saying they were extremely, very or somewhat
important.
Half the survey's respondents believe provision of bike lanes is either extremely or very important (25% each).
While a large majority expressed satisfaction with the quality of fire protection in the neighbourhood, there isn't quite the same support for law enforcement, with just 36% saying it is good, 4% that it is excellent and 27% fair. The two major issues of concern are property crime and traffic safety.
On the development front, 41% are opposed to further commercial growth in Lakeview Heights and 24% in favour, with 30% saying maybe.
More medium-density residential development (duplexes, townhouses, apartments to a maximum of three storeys) is opposed by 41% of respondents, while 25% are in favour and 30% saying maybe.
More higher-density development (buildings taller than six storeys) is opposed by 81% and favoured by 6%, with 12% saying maybe.
Somewhat surprising, given there was strong opposition in Lakeview Heights to being part part of West Kelowna when it was established in 2008, the level of service provided by the city is found to be good by 48% of respondents and excellent by 6%. A further 28% find it to be fair, 11% said it is poor and 5% very poor.
There was less enthusiasm for the level of responsiveness by city council to needs of the neighbourhood with 48% feeling it is good, 32% fair, 17% poor, 9% very poor and 3% excellent.