After checking his lottery numbers at a Vernon 7-Eleven store recently, Randall McDuff's wife wondered if he was having a heart attack when he returned to the car.
No, McDuff told her, he was merely excited because he'd won a million dollars.
“When I went out to the car, I was checking my breath and she asked me if I was having a heart attack,” McDuff told BC Lottery officials. “When I told her that I had won, at first she didn't believe me and I had to tell her a few times … She was very excited for me.”
McDuff won the guaranteed prize draw in the March 28 Lotto 649 draw.
Once COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions are loosened, McDuff said he will visit family in Manitoba and may consider a trip to Australia. More fishing and golfing will also be in his plans.