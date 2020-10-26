A "massive" illegal drugs lab has been dismantled in the North Okanagan and six men face numerous charges, police say.
Four of them are expected to appear in a Kelowna court on Tuesday, but two of them remain at large.
Officers from several agencies raided a property on Trinity Valley Road in Lumby on Oct. 19, 2018.
The site contained a "massive clandestine laboratory", one of the largest ever discovered in B.C., according to a police press release distributed Monday.
More than 50 kg of ephedrine and methamphetamine were seized, and hundreds of litres of solutions containing meth and fentanyl.
"Illegally produced fentanyl has been found in an increased number of overdose deaths in B.C.," the RCMP press release says. "Clandestine laboratories like this one are fuelling the health crisis."
This particular lab also generated a large amount of synthetic wastes that were disposed of in a way that posed a significant risk to local farmers and residents, police say.
"Mitigating environmental contamination was one of the key factors in the timing of the warrant execution," RCMP Supt. Bert Ferreira said in the release.
Clean-up of the site cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Facing numerous drugs-related charges are Michael McMorris, Robyn Bryson, Trent Fussi, Michael Harvey, Tyson Kopp, and Michael Piggott.
Four of the men are expected to appear Tuesday in a Kelowna courtroom, but Bryson and Fussi remain at large with warrants for their arrest.
Anyone who knows where they are is asked to call their local police or provide the information anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477.