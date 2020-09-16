Less than a day after it was ordered, a complete watering ban in East Kelowna has been lifted.
The watering ban was ordered Tuesday for East Kelowna and the Crawford neighbourhood after a water main was ruptured during an attempted connection.
The ban was lifted Wednesday morning. Normal three-times-a-week outdoor watering is again permitted.
“We appreciate the conservation efforts of residents in this area as we dealt with the issue and allowed the reservoir to fill,” said Patrick Aylard, project manager, in a news release.