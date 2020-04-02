British Columbians are being urged not to travel to small or remote communities in a new bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Non-vital travel from urban areas to less populated regions of the province should be suspended, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday.
"There are many of our smaller communities that are very concerned about people coming to their vacation homes, to fishing lodges," Henry said during the province's daily update on the coronavirus pandemic.
"And I am asking people now to forego those types of travel, all non-essential travel, particularly to smaller communities where we may not have the resources to support you should you become ill or should there be transmission in those communities," she said.
"And it's a really important thing that we need to do now to protect those who are more vulnerable in those communities, particularly our seniors and our elders in our small and remote communities around the province," she said.
Health Minister Adrian Dix also urged people to stay in their main residences and not decamp for second homes or vacation properties.
"This is not the time, it's just not the time, to travel for tourism purposes within British Columbia or anywhere else," he said. "This is a time to stay close, to stay home and to the maximum extent possible to only go out for essentials, whether it be to work or for other things."
Fifty-five new COVID-19 cases were announced, bringing the total province-wide to 1,121. The number of cases in the region served by Interior Health has risen from 114 to 121.
The first case of the disease in a correctional facility has been detected, in the Okanagan jail near Oliver. One inmate has tested positive and others are under observation (see related story).
Six more people have died from COVID-19, for a total of 31 province-wide. There have been no deaths from the disease in Interior Health.
More than half the people who tested positive for the disease have now recovered, Henry said. While 149 people are being treated for COVID19 in hospital, that number has not climbed dramatically in recent days.
"We are seeing the growth in hospitalizations in a manageable way here in B.C.," Henry said.
With early discharge of patients and cancellation of scheduled procedures, almost 4,300 hospital and care beds are available in B.C. in case there's a surge in COVID-19 patients.
No outbreaks of the disease have been reported at any long-term or assisted care facility in the Interior Health region. But there have been outbreaks at 21 such facilities elsewhere in B.C.