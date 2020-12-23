Firefighters in West Kelowna couldn't go door-to-door- this year for their traditional food drive.
So the community came to them.
More than 9,000 lbs. of food and $2,650 in cash was left at fire halls by kindhearted individuals.
This was the firefighters' 23rd year sponsoring a food drive.
"Due to provincial health orders, we were unable to go door to door this year, but the community's holiday spirit shone through with residents dropping off donations at our firehalls," chief Jason Brolund said in a Wednesday release.
"Each pound of donated food is valued at $2.60, so the drive resulted in an extra $23,600 worth of groceries for the Central Okanagan Food Bank," says the organization's community development officer, Tammy Watson.