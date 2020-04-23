Representatives of restaurant owners in B.C. will present a plan to the government next week on how the shuttered businesses might be re-opened in May for dine-in service.
The plan will address consumer and worker confidence as well as public safety, the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association says.
"We believe that the industry will come out stronger, a little different," association president Ian Tostenson said in a release. "Restaurateurs will continue to have safety and guest experience at heart."
In early April, the association said more than 120,000 restaurant workers in B.C. had lost their jobs, at least temporarily, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A national industry association estimated at the same time that 10 per cent of all Canadian restaurants had already closed permanently, and the owners of a further 20 per cent believed their business might be forced to close for good with debts and losses piling up.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has suggested public health orders that resulted in the shutdown of restaurants, for all but take-out service, likely won't be lifted until at least mid-May.
This week, the government invited business representatives to start developing plans for the re-opening of their sectors.
"I think there's lots of innovative ways that we can have in-restaurant dining that protects both the staff as well as people who are coming in, and I'm looking to industry to come up with those ideas of how this could work," Henry said on Tuesday
But Henry acknowledged it would be a challenge, particularly for the owners of smaller restaurants, where maintaining effective physical distancing between customers and staff could be particularly difficult.
Premier John Horgan called the restaurant association this week and encouraged its members to be creative in coming up with ways to safely re-open the businesses, Tostenson said.
The "comprehensive protocols and action plan" for a re-opening of restaurants now being developed for government review and approval, he said, would likely consist of a phased approach with physical distancing requirements that could be lessened over time.
Other items under consideration include scaled-down menus, much lower restaurant capacity limits, and requiring all staff and customers to wear masks.