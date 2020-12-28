The average number of people testing positive for COVID-19 daily in the Central Okanagan has dipped from 50 to 37
Transmission rates across greater Kelowna have decelerated from the highest category used by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control to the second-highest.
But the Central Okanagan still accounts for a greater share of all COVID-19 cases in the Valley relative to its population.
And the average number of new weekly infections now in greater Kelowna is higher than the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Central Okanagan between January and the end of August.
Between Dec. 13 and 19, a total of 262 new cases were confirmed in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Peachland, for an average daily count of 37.
That compares to the 349 cases that were confirmed between Dec. 6 and 12, when the average daily count was 50.
New weekly case counts have declined in all other areas of the Okanagan as well, the BC CDC data shows. Here are the number of new cases for other areas of the Okanagan, with the previous week's numbers shown in brackets:
- Vernon 28 (36)
- Penticton 28 (34)
- South Okanagan 25 (54)
- Summerland 7 (6)
With the decline in transmission rates in the Central Okanagan, the region's new daily infection rate is between 15.1 and 20 per 100,000 population.
Previously, it was classed at the highest of the six categories used by the BC CDC to track the spread of the disease, at more than 20 new infections every day per 100,000 population.
The 262 new COVID-19 cases in greater Kelowna during the latest week for which information is available compares to 239 infections that were reported between the onset of the pandemic earlier this year and the end of August, underscoring how much more quickly the virus is moving now compared to last spring and summer.
Still, at her last news conference before the Christmas break, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said new virus case counts across B.C. were trending down, showing that the imposition of new restrictions on social gatherings were having the desired effect.
"We did hit a peak around mid-November and now we've started to slowly decrease," Henry said Dec. 23.
In mid-November and early December, about 800 new cases of COVID-19 were being confirmed each day in B.C. That has now dropped to about 700 cases.
"We have bent our curve, slightly," Henry said. "And we're now, perhaps, on a downward trajectory."
Yesterday, however, the government announced the first confirmed case of a person in B.C. infected with the COVID-19 variant first identified in Britain. The person, a resident of Vancouver Island, flew back to B.C. on Air Canada flight 855 on Dec. 15 and developed symptoms while in quarantine.
"It is important to note there is no evidence that the new COVID-19 variant is more likely to cause severe illness, nor is there evidence to suggest the Health Canada-approved vaccines will be any less effective against the new variant," Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a Sunday release from the government.
But studies suggest the new variant can spread more quickly and easily, underscoring the need for continued observance of COVID-19 protocols while the vaccination program ramps up in the months ahead, Henry and Dix said.