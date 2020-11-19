A new Liberal promise to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 means nothing when the government has failed to meet its previous commitments, says local MP Dan Albas.
On Thursday, Justin Trudeau’s government introduced a bill to eliminate harmful emissions within 30 years.
“The Trudeau Liberals continue to make new environmental commitments while failing to meet their previous climate promises,” said Albas, the Conservative MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. “The Liberal government’s own projections show that they are not even close to meeting their current commitments, yet they are setting new targets that are higher and even farther into the future.
“According to the independent Parliamentary Budget Officer, the Liberals are currently on track to significantly miss their 2030 emissions commitments. The Liberals have also failed to plant a single tree of the two billion promised during the last election, and currently have no plan or budget to meet their promised target,” Albas said.