The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is laying off some staff and closing its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Starting March 30, our museum facility and collection will be cared for by our curator, Cuyler Page,” the museum said in a newsletter. “Except for emergencies, no other staff or volunteers will enter the building until further notice. This means the archives are not available for research except for online requests for photos. These requests should be made via email to gwyn.evans@vernonmuseum.ca.”
Layoffs and work reductions will be in place for the next 12 weeks. Some staff will work on projects from home.
The museum is spearheading a project for the Regional District of North Okanagan to create an online portal that will help people take on creative arts and cultural projects in their homes.
The website okcreateonline.com should be active next week.