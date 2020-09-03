The most strenuous activity during the first half of this Labour Day weekend in Kelowna might be applying sun screen lotion.
But watch you don't get blown away on Monday.
A tale of two weather systems is shaping up for the last long weekend of the summer, with the dividing point likely to be late Sunday.
It'll start out on track for becoming one of the hottest and sunniest Labour Day weekends in Kelowna in 20 years, a review of weather statistics shows.
The forecast high of 32 C for Saturday, predicted by The Weather Network, would tie the maximum temperature recorded on two previous Labour Days, in 2013 and 2017.
A massive ridge of high pressure over much of B.C. will bring the sun and heat, Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist says.
"But it's looking increasingly likely that we'll see a cold front moving in from the north on Sunday or Monday," Lundquist said. "Conditions could be very blustery."
One weather model predicts winds of as much as 95 km/h in parts of the Okanagan. But there's also a chance the strongest winds will stay on the eastern side of the Rockies.
No rain is forecast with the cold front, and plenty of sun is forecast, but temperatures later in the weekend are expected to drop down to the more seasonal range of 25 C.
Since 2000, the average Labour Day temperature in Kelowna has been 24 C.