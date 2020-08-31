A COVID-19 community outbreak in Kelowna has been declared over by provincial health authorities.
Close to 200 people were infected as a direct or indirect result of large private parties held in Kelowna around Canada Day.
"The Kelowna-area cluster that started after the long weekend in July has now been officially declared over as we've had no new cases associated with that over the last few weeks," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.
Still, seven more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the broader Interior Health region from Friday to Monday, bringing the regional total to 440.
Province-wide, 294 people tested positive for the disease over the same three day period. A total of 5,790 British Columbians have been infected with COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year, and 4,406 of them have fully recovered.
Four people died of the disease over the weekend, three being residents of long-term care facilities, and more than 2,700 people are under active monitoring by public health for their suspected exposure to those with the disease.
Twenty-eight people are being treated for COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals; none are in the region served by Interior Health.
Even as she said the declaration of the COVID-19 outbreak in Kelowna being over was "good news", Henry cautioned all British Columbians to be prepared for a second, significant wave of infections this fall.
"The increase in the number of new cases that we have seen over the past few weeks remains a concern for all of us," Henry said.
After a summer that saw many British Columbians take holidays and expand their bubble of friends they visited with regularly, Henry said a renewed period of caution and limitations on behaviours was beginning.
"Now, we must slow down on our social interactions, and we must prepare for the respiratory season ahead," she said.
"We've talked many times about the fact we will likely have a second wave (of infections). We've seen a surge, but we've managed to keep our curve flat and we need to continue to do that work," Henry said.
"To be successful in this next phase, we need to step back to allow us to move safely forward in this pandemic," she said. "As the cooler weather arrives, we all have to be ready."
"As we step into our offices, our workplaces, our schools, we need to take a step back from some of the social interactions that we have had this summer," Henry said.
Along with frequent handwashing, Henry urged to people to once again keep their social groups small, continue to practice physical distancing, wear masks in situations where it's hard to keep up the two meter distance from others.
"Particularly when we're around people we don't know, avoid those face-to-face contacts," she said.