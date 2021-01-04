Volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were kept busy in 2020 with a record number of both back-country and urban call-outs.
They responded to a total of 81 calls, compared to a normal volume of between 55-60 calls.
The ongoing pandemic may have seen more people head into wilderness areas in search of recreational opportunities, with some who were ill-prepared or inexperienced getting lost or injured as a result.
"Although COVID-19 may be behind the increase in outdoor recreationalists, the team also responded to a record number of urban searches for distraught individuals and missing seniors and children," states a COSAR press release.
In addition to locating and assisting people who were lost or injured, COSAR volunteers helped in the recovery of four bodies.
The 51 search and rescue volunteers put in more than 20,000 hours of their time let year, both on call-outs and training/maintenance duties.
August was the single busiest month, with 16 calls. This year, the group hopes to recruit more members. For more information and to volunteer, see COSAR's Facebook page.