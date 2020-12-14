The organizer of a protest against COVID-19 measures in Kelowna has been given a fine of $2,300.
Police issued the ticket after responding to a rally that drew several hundred people to the downtown area on Saturday.
The event violated provincial orders against large public gatherings, Kelowna RCMP say.
"People in Canada have a democratic right to a lawful and peaceful protest and RCMP must use discretion when balancing a citizen's rights with the current potential health risk associated to large public gatherings," RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a release.
RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said public safety is a priority for the police.
"We all have a key role to play during this health emergency, and there are many members of the public respecting the prevention orders from the public health authorities that are not optional," Triance said.
"While we certainly can, and will enforce the provisions available to us under the COVID Related Measures Act, we continue to encourage everyone to voluntarily comply with provincial health orders," she said.
The rally organizer, who presented himself to police to receive the ticket, was not identified.
Meanwhile, more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19, along with 49 deaths, were reported Monday by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Of the new cases, 250 were in the region served by Interior Health.
Henry said the first COVID-19 vaccines will be given in B.C. on Tuesday. The inoculations will be given at two immunization sites, both in the Lower Mainland, with vaccinations to be given in the parts of the province in the coming weeks.