The level of Okanagan Lake has been over its notional capacity now for four days and counting.
But the elevation curve looked to be flattening slightly on Monday even as the flow of Mission Creek - the lake's biggest tributary - surged past 100 cubic metres per second.
Rushing water in the creek forced regional officials to close a 1.7 km-long section of the Greenway, a popular hiking and biking corridor.
"Until Mission Creek returns to a safe level and our staff can safely assess trail conditions, the Greenway corridor is closed from the Hollywood Road South entrance to the Smoothing Stones bridge," regional district spokesman Bruce Smith said in a release.
Other sections of the Greenway remain open, although paths underneath bridges at Gordon Drive and Casorso Road are closed, so trail users must cross the streets at those locations.
Free sandbags and sand are available to residents of West Kelowna, who are concerned about possible flooding on their property, at Casa Loma Beach park, Pebble Beach Park, Powers Point Park, and Hitchner Park.
Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says the risk of widespread flooding is considered low, but localized flooding is possible in the days ahead.
The lake has a 'full pool' designation of 342.48 metres above sea level, a mark that was exceeded last Friday.
As of Monday, the lake's elevation was 342.52 metres above sea level. The water rose to the bottom of some town-owned docks in Peachland, and municipal staff put out heavy barrels on the docks to try prevent the structures becoming unmoored.
When Okanagan Lake rose to a record high elevation of 343.28 metres above sea level in the spring of 2017, it was estimated that between 1,200 and 1,500 of the approximately 2,000 licensed docks on the lake needed repairs or replacing.