The number of people connected to a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Big White rose from 162 on Tuesday to 175 on Friday.
Of the total, 143 people have recovered, and 32 cases are considered active with those affected in self-isolation. No one connected to the cluster has required hospitalization.
"Interior Health continues to communicate to (us) that most of those affected by the cluster are in their 20s, work on the mountain in some capacity, and live in privately-owned housing," Big White said in a Friday release.
Of the 175 cases, 110 people live on the mountain. The 65 others recently visited Big White and so are considered part of the cluster.
The resort remains open and is safe for people to visit, Interior Health says, provided they comply with relevant COVID-19 protocols. These include only skiing or snowboarding with those in your immediate household bubble, wearing a mask, engaging in frequent hand sanitizing, and remaining at least two metres from others while in lift lines.
The Big White cluster has been traced to social gatherings held in late November.
"We're not naive in thinking this is going to be contained overnight, but we are hopeful, through regular enforcement of our safety plan, and the numbers will confirm, that we will continue moving in the right direction," Michael Ballingall, the resort's senior vice-president, said in the Big White release.
Twelve resort employees who normally work indoors have been shifted outside to enforce physical distancing and mask-wearing requirements in lift lines, Ballingall said.
Provincewide, 509 new cases of COVID-19, including 86 in the Interior Health region, were reported between Thursday and Friday.
That makes for a total of 60,117 people in B.C. who've tested positive for the virus since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. More than 53,000 have recovered, 4,604 cases are considered active, 349 people are currently being treated for the disease in hospital, and 1,047 people have died.
As of Friday, just under 76,000 British Columbians have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
"We are disappointed to hear today that there will be a short-term delay in the delivery of some of the Pfizer vaccines to British Columbia in the coming weeks as the company upgrades its production facility," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.
"We are working closely with the federal government to determine how this might impact our immunization rollout in the immediate term, and we will have more to share in the coming days," they said.