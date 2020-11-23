A drive-thru breakfast on Dec. 3 will raise money for the West Kelowna Salvation Army.
Daybreak Rotary's Rudolph Drive Thru Breakfast at the Heritage goes from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The event will raise money for the Westside Salvation Army's "Christmas Gifts of Hope" program, which is designed to ensure every child and teen in the community wakes up to something special on Christmas morning.
Volunteers will be handing out a hot breakfast to go, courtesy of The Heritage Retirement Residence and Gordon Food Service, along with Starbucks coffee and there will be prizes in random bags.
The drive thru route will start on the corner of Butt Road and Brown Road. Attendees will make their way toward The Heritage and exit off Apollo Road.
The event will comply with COVID-19 regulations. People picking up a breakfast should be prepared to give their name for contact tracing purposes, use hand sanitizing stations provided along the route, and stay inside their vehicles at all times.
The Westside Salvation Army is expecting an unprecedented level of need this holiday season, helping 150 families.
Organizers are suggesting a minimum $20 donation. Volunteers will accept cash, credit, debit or cheques payable to the Westside Salvation Army.
For those who cannot make the event, but would still like to donate, donations can be made securely online at westsidesa.ca.
"Christmas is around the corner. Sadly, many of our neighbours do not experience the full joy of the season, and children suffer the most" said the Salvation Army’s Lenetta Parry. “Please join us in making the holidays brighter for children and youth in need.”