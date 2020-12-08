Most job-openings with the City of Kelowna go to current employees, a fact which is a source of pride to municipal managers.
Almost two-thirds of all postings in 2020 were filled by people who already worked for the city, according to background information contained in the 2021 provisional budget.
Promoting more current employees to new positions with the city, rather than bringing in people from outside the municipality, is touted as a desirable aspect of the hiring process in a budget section titled 'Talent Management'.
"Filled 58% of full-time positions by internal promotions and transfers signaling continued strength in our career development and succession planning programs,” the document states.
For 2021, the city plans to create 26 new positions. Eight of them are RCMP officers, with most of the rest in community safety support positions and utilities.
One new city staffer is proposed in the Human Resources department whose job will be to "improve performance in recruitment and labour relations", the document states. Another new job carries the title 'Champion for the Environment'.
If the proposed 2021 municipal budget is not changed by council during Thursday's daylong deliberations, there would be 979 full-time equivalent positions next year with the City of Kelowna, up from the 943 that were budgeted-for last year.
The city plans to increase municipal taxes 4.3 per cent next year.