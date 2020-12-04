Greater Kelowna has the second-lowest unemployment rate in Canada, newly-released job numbers from Statistics Canada show
The Central Okanagan's economy looks to have made a remarkable recovery from the turmoil associated with COVID-19.
The jobless rate in November was 4.7%, down from 6.2% in October. Only Quebec City, at 4.3%, has a lower unemployment rate among Canada's 35 biggest cities.
Across the Central Okanagan, the number of people with jobs rose by 3,500 in November, with 104,900 now in work. Those without jobs fell from 6,700 to 5,200.
Both the region's population and labour force increased from October to November, which means that the drop in the local unemployment rate was not due to people moving away or people becoming frustrated in their job search and quitting their search for work.
After several months of lowering numbers, Kelowna's unemployment rate is now below the 5.9% level in March, before the financial effects of widespread business closings and layoffs associated with the pandemic began.
Unemployment in the region peaked at 10.2% in June, then began falling. It was nine percent in August; eight percent in September; and 6.2% in October.
November's local unemployment rate of 4.7% was still higher, however, than the 3.8% rate posted in November 2019.
Nationally, the unemployment rate was 8.5% last month, down from 8.9% in October, Statistics Canada says. The Canadian economy added 62,000 jobs last month, compared to the addition of 84,000 in October.
Gains were mostly in full-time work, Statistics Canada says. But the country is still more than 570,000 jobs short of recouping the three million jobs that were lost from lockdowns in March and April that sent the national unemployment rate skyrocketing to 13.7% in May.
Last month, the unemployment rate was 8.1% in Vancouver, 6.3% in Victoria, and 8.1% in Abbotsford-Mission.