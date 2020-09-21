Kelowna-area Liberals are determined to win a provincial election they say is unnecessary.
Incumbents Norm Letnick and Ben Stewart criticized Premier John Horgan’s decision Monday to call a snap vote with the NDP enjoying strong voter support.
“It’s political opportunism at its worst,” said Stewart, MLA for Kelowna West. “I don’t know many people who think we should be going to the polls when we’re in the middle of a pandemic and we’ve just recorded the highest one-day number of COVID-19 infections.”
“It’s irresponsible and unnecessary to call an election now,” said Letnick, MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country. “Horgan’s just reading the polls and thinking he has a better chance of winning right now than he would next fall, which is when the election is supposed to be held.”
If the NDP believes voters will reward the party for its handling of the pandemic, it’s a cynical and short-sighted reason to call a snap election, Letnick said.
“The pandemic is no reason to reward the NDP,” he said. “Our party has been focused on collaborating with the government to ensure the health of British Columbians, to fight the virus, and now the NDP wants to fight us, instead, just because they’re ahead in the polls.
“This decision to call an election, in the name of getting a mandate from the people for the government’s recovery plan, is just plain dishonest and we’re going to call Horgan out on it,” Letnick said.
Asked if they thought the NDP was jeopardizing the health of all British Columbians in calling the election, Stewart and Letnick offered different answers.
“Of course,” said Stewart.
But Letnick said: “I’m not Dr. Henry,” referring to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Aside from assailing what they see as the NDP’s opportunism in calling the election a year ahead of schedule, Letnick and Stewart said the Liberals will criticize the governing party’s handling of the economy.
“The provincial deficit is going north of $13 billion and there’s no plan for recovery beyond just spending more and more money,” Stewart said. “We’ll explain how we’re the better party to manage and rebuild the economy.”
In 2017, Letnick won re-election in Kelowna-Lake Country with 60 percent of the popular vote, three times more than the NDP candidate.
Stewart stepped away from provincial politics in 2013 to allow then-Liberal leader Christy Clark to win a seat in the legislature. After the Liberals were defeated in 2017 and Clark quit politics, Stewart returned in a 2018 byelection to win back his old seat with 56 per cent of the vote.