Two years after it officially opened, the Okanagan Rail Trail still has a missing link in its middle.
And efforts by Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative MP Tracy Gray to find out when the trail might be developed through the Okanagan Indian Band reserve haven't yielded much information so far.
She's hopeful, however, that a promised but not yet scheduled meeting with Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller might get the answer that long-distance hikers and cyclists are waiting for.
"I'm looking forward to having that conversation soon with the minister because I know this is an issue that's of real interest to a lot of people," Gray said Monday from Ottawa.
The trail follows the 49-km route of an abandoned railway from Coldstream to downtown Kelowna. But there is no public access along a two-kilometre stretch of the former rail corridor that's within the OKIB reserve, forcing trail users to take a detour onto the shoulders of busy Highway 97.
Band officials have said the trail can't be developed until Ottawa formally adds the corridor to the reserve's land base.
In a House of Commons exchange last week, Gray noted she'd sent a letter to Miller's office several months ago, asking about the timeline for that process to be completed.
She received no reply, said Gray, who then went on to ask Miller directly about what was happening with the file.
In response, Miller did not provide a direct answer, saying instead: "I'm glad to sit down with the Member and brief her further at another occasion, for sure."
The brevity and lack of information in Miller's reply was puzzling to Gray.
She acknowledges the Indigenous Services portfolio is a vast one, with many issues for Miller to track and be informed about. But she says the rail trail is used by thousands of people each year, some of whom, like her, have previously written to the ministry asking about the long delay in opening access to the currently blocked-off section.
"The question shouldn't have come out of left field for him," Gray said.