A Kelowna Mountie accused of police brutality in a civil lawsuit has been placed on desk duty and is being investigated internally, RCMP said in a statement Tuesday night.
In a civil suit, UBC Okanagan nursing student Mona Wang accuses RCMP Const. Lacy Browning of stepping on her arm, kicking her in the stomach and shouting verbal insults during an incident in January.
A video has emerged showing the officer dragging the student, who is only wearing a bra and pants. Wang lifts her head and then Browning steps on it. At another point in the video, Browning grabs Wang by the hair and lifts her head and shoulders off the ground.
"I can confirm that the series of videos from inside a Kelowna residential building were recently disclosed to all parties involved in the civil litigation as per a court order," said Insp. Laura Livingstone, acting officer in charge of the Kelowna detachment, in a statement. "The RCMP respects the judicial process and we will continue to respond officially to the allegations made in the civil claim through the courts,"
"Once we received the videos the materials were reviewed immediately specifically as it relates to the police officer’s actions. As a result of the review, we can confirm that an internal Code of Conduct and criminal investigation were initiated and they are ongoing.
"With respect to the internal investigation, the member in the video has been placed on administrative duties and their duty status will be subject to continual assessment."
Livingstone said an outside police department will review the findings of the local detachment's criminal investigation into this and "the other investigation."
Presumably, "the other investigation" is looking into the actions of a Mountie seen on video punching a suspect several times in a Kelowna parking lot on May 30. That officer was also placed on desk duty.
