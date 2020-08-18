A Kelowna man who tried to escape paying taxes by claiming he’s not a “person” has been found guilty on four counts under the Income Tax Act.
Overall, the case tested provincial court judge R.R. Smith’s patience, who said Steven James Merrill’s “‘straw man’ logic defies any rational response.”
“Furthermore, I reject the twisted definition of ‘individual’ used by Mr. Merrill, where he advances that only a corporation and not an individual person has an obligation under the Income Tax Act to respond to Notices of Requirement,” said Smith.
“There is no air of reality to these arguments.”
Merrill, who represented himself, was even detained for contempt during a July 13 hearing after trying to pack up and leave the court room in the middle of the proceedings after he took exception to the judge’s authority.
“He can think what he chooses to think, but once his thoughts turn into actions, such as walking out of the court, after repeatedly being told by the judge not to leave the courtroom, then such conduct, if done in a defiant manner and without lawful excuse, becomes contemptuous,” said Smith in his reasons for judgment.
Merrill, who owned Sun City Silver and Gold Exchange on Bernard Avenue, was charged with failing to file his income tax returns by May 1, 2019, for tax years 2014- 2017. The case was heard over two days, with the decision handed down on Aug. 7.
Merrill claimed the Canada Revenue Agency had no authority over him and that the government agency’s notices of requirement were a contract offer he could decline. He also argued the CRA conspired against him and the court intimidated him.
Merrill claimed he wasn’t properly served, though he had actually refused to accept the documents that were personally delivered to him by a tax agent, who eventually left them at his feet. He said they were addressed to ‘Steven’ rather than ‘Steve.’ Throughout the case, he refused to accept that he was indeed the person charged, instead saying he was just the agent for the accused.
“Naturally, if in fact Mr. Merrill was not the accused, then he had no obligation to attend court and there would be a bench warrant for the arrest of the charged Mr. Merrill,” said the judge. “If on the other hand, where the Mr. Merrill before the court was the Mr. Merrill served with the Notices of Requirement and served with the court Summons, then his pretending to be someone else was contemptuous, especially when he chose to walk out on the trial.”
Merrill also refused to enter a plea – which became an automatic ‘not guilty’ – and then challenged the court itself, arguing his Summons was “defective” because it didn’t have an official seal, logo or insignia.
He demanded the judge confirm his oath of allegiance to Her Majesty.
Despite having no legal obligation to do so, Smith chose to verbally confirm to Merrill anyway that he’d in fact made such an oath and would deal the matter fairly.
“The court has a positive duty to be fair and courteous to litigants. This task becomes more complicated when an accused chooses to be disruptive throughout much of the court process,” said the judge.
Merrill did eventually file his taxes many months after the deadline; however, the Crown proceeded with the charges.
Transcript excerpt
After provincial court judge R.R. Smith reminded Steven Merrill that “he was not the person in control of the trial and it was proceeding,” Merrill took exception and started to out of the courtroom.
As he approached the exit door, the following conversation happened:
Judge Smith: If you leave, the sheriffs are just going to arrest you sir.
Merrill: For what?
Judge Smith: If you want to find out, just try leaving and see what happens. Don’t leave. (Mr. Merrill continued walking out).
Judge Smith: Don’t leave.
Merrill: I am not on the ship.
Judge Smith: Don’t walk out. (Mr. Merrill continued walking totally outside the door) Sheriffs, will you please put him into custody. That is what he chooses and I am not going to put up with this nonsense.
Sheriffs: (bring Mr. Merrill back into the courtroom)
Merrill: What have I done?
Judge Smith: You are not going to stop this trial from happening.
Merrill: Then I will sit here.
Judge Smith: Sit….
Merrill: Why am I being detained?
Judge Smith: You are having a trial and you just---
Merrill: You are having a trial.
Judge Smith: Sir, you may not like the way this is proceeding—I am trying to be as calm as I can, but you are very disruptive and in the end, I am the one in control here and not you…you need to understand that you are not stopping this process from happening.
Merrill: I wasn’t planning to stop it from happening.
Judge Smith: When you walked out, that stopped it.
Merrill: How?
Judge Smith: You are the accused.
Merrill: No I am not, I am agent for the accused.
Judge Smith: Because of your denial in that regard and your disruptive behaviour, that is exactly why you now find yourself in custody.