A man on a crime spree in a stolen car fired a flare gun at police before finally being stopped by a spike belt, north of Vernon Saturday morning.
Police say a long chain of events began about 8:45 p.m. Friday with a report of a stolen white SUV.
A short time later, a vehicle of a similar description was involved in thefts from vehicles in the Enderby area. While police were investigating, a report came in at 1 a.m. of a near head-on collision in Coldstream, again involving a white SUV.
At 2:30 a.m, officers responded to an attempted break-in at a business in the 3100 block of 29th Avenue in Vernon where a white SUV had been seen leaving the scene.
Twenty minutes later, an officer located the vehicle on Highway 97 north of Vernon. The vehicle refused to stop and continued northbound on Highway 97A.
“Our frontline officers working in the North Rural area were alerted the vehicle was heading their way and encountered the SUV near Armstrong,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, “As our officer set up the spike belt, a flare gun was discharged at the officer and the suspect managed to flee. Fortunately, the flare did not strike our officer.”
As the vehicle continued north, the driver missed a corner and frontline officers located the vehicle in a field nearby. As police approached, the vehicle started up again and a second spike belt was successfully deployed. With the vehicle disabled, the driver was quickly arrested.
A 27-year-old man from Salmon Arm is in custody and is charged with numerous offences including theft over $5,000, mischief, break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assaulting a police officer. There are no reports of injuries