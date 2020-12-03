Another 82 people in the region served by Interior Health tested positive for COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday.
The new cases were among 694 reported across B.C. by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Thursday.
A steady rise in cases in IH means the region is now approaching a level of new infections that are commensurate with its share of the provincial population.
The new cases announced Thursday equate to 12% of the provincial total; the number of people living with IH boundaries is equal to 15% of B.C. total population.
Twelve new deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported across B.C. between Wednesday and Thursday, making the death toll 481 since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year.
One of those deaths was a man in his 80s who had been a resident of the long-term care unit at Mountainview Village on KLO Road in Kelowna. It was the first fatality due to COVID-19 at a care home in the Interior Health region.
"We offer our condolences to the family and caregivers during this difficult time," IH president Susan Brown said in a release. "Interior Health will continue working closely with Mountainview's administration and staff as we combat COVID-19 together."
A second staff member at Mountainview Village has also tested positive for the disease, IH says.
Across B.C. there are now 10,103 active cases of COVID-19 with the vast majority of those who are infected recovering at home. Hospitalizations due to the disease fell by 12, to 325, with 80 people being treated in intensive care.
While details of the pending COVID-19 vaccination program will be released next week, Henry on Thursday reiterated her belief that the first doses will be given in early January to vulnerable seniors and health care workers.
"We know we will have limited amounts of vaccine at first, so we won't be able to achieve what we've been calling herd immunity, or community immunity, right off the bat, but that will come," Henry said.
"We are planning to put vaccine into arms in the first week of January," she said.
Greater numbers of people will be vaccinated in the spring, she said.