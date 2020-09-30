Public schools across greater Kelowna have 407 more students this fall than they did in September 2019.
Total enrolment is 22,697, superintendent Kevin Kaardal told trustees at a meeting Wednesday night.
The Central Okanagan school district is one of the few in the province that has an increasing enrolment. Last year, it was the third-fastest growing among B.C.’s 60 school districts, after Surrey and Burnaby.
Because of changes to grade configurations at some schools, this year’s enrolment increase is not spread evenly through the district.
There are 79 fewer students at local high schools, 414 more students at middle schools, and 72 more students at elementary schools.
A total of 672 students are using the district’s eSchoolBC program, learning from home rather than attending classes. Most of them are doing so because their parents had concerns about sending them back to school given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Space will be kept for those students at their local school until Nov. 13. Their placement cannot be guaranteed after that date.
The largest school is Kelowna Secondary, with almost 1,900 students. The smallest is Peachland elementary, with an enrolment of just 147.