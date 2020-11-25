The Vernon Recreation Centre was evacuated Wednesday morning, after the chlorine gas alarm was activated in the Vernon Aquatic Centre.
About 7 a.m., a chlorine gas concentration of one part per million (the minimum threshold for an alarm) was detected in the airtight chlorine bottle room, according to a news release from the City of Vernon.
The automated safety systems turned off the chlorine, triggered the alarm and dispatched Vernon Fire Rescue Services.
Lifeguards on duty evacuated 18 swimmers. Firefighters determined the automated safety systems had functioned as designed and there was no risk to staff or the public.
Maintenance staff performed a preliminary investigation and have not yet determined the source of the leak. It is presumed the leak is too small to be detected by conventional testing methods, the release said.
“This appears to have been a very small leak that built up overnight and reached our minimum alarm threshold this morning,” said Gary Lefebvre, manager, aquatics. “We have well-established protocols in place for these types of events.”
The pool reopened at 8:30 a.m.