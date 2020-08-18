Giovanni and Lucy Lauretta are giving up the grind.
Popular downtown coffee shop Giobean announced Tuesday the business has new owners.
“Thank you for your support of our business for more than a decade!” said the company in a post.
“After 11 successful years, we have sold Giobean coffee shop to Eurobean Ltd., a local company owned by Jared and Gordon McIntyre.”
The Laurettas’ dream started back in 2002. They were living in England and wanted to emigrate to Canada. In 2002, they drove from Edmonton to Vancouver with their two young kids to explore places to settle.
The couple decided to spend the night in Kelowna and arrived one June afternoon. As their young children played in City Park, Lucy fell in love with the area. They weren’t able to move right away, but she held on to the dream.
The dots eventually connected, and the family moved here in August 2009.
"Two kids, four suitcases, a business plan and a lot of hope," Lucy told The Daily Courier in a 2012 interview.
They opened a small coffee shop called Giobean Espresso across from the courthouse in March 2010. It soon became popular among the coffee crowd, and eventually they moved into the larger space by the Delta Grand hotel.