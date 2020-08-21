Another property in Kelowna’s Abbott Street Heritage Conservation Area on Park Avenue is before city council for rezoning.
Owners of a large parallelogram-shaped lot at 374 Park Ave. are applying to rezone the property from RU1 – large lot housing, to RU6 – two dwelling housing.
They plan to keep the existing house, which is not in the heritage registry, and build a second one that faces Knox Crescent.
The public hearing is next Tuesday, Aug. 25.
It comes in the wake of a decision last week by city council to allow the owners of 409 Park Ave., which is across the street, to divide their property into two lots. That public hearing became emotional.
Heritage advocates were incensed after the house, which was built in 1907, was demolished. Several people spoke against rezoning that property, including area resident Sean Upshaw.
“I just want to ask city council to recognize that we start a slippery slope of subdividing, and eventually we’re going to see stratification applications come forward; they’re already in the works,” he said.
“This neighbourhood that we cherish is going to disintegrate because people want to line their pockets and they don’t respect the heritage that we have.”
The father of the property owner broke down in front of council, saying his son had no choice but the level the house because it was structurally unsound.
In this upcoming case, staff support rezoning the property to facilitate the development of a second home and detached garage, saying they will ensure the changes complement the established streetscape and maintain the integrity of traditional architectural forms.
The proposed development requires a Heritage Alteration Permit for amending a lot in the city’s Heritage Conservation Area.
The applicants say the existing home and street frontage are not being altered and no land subdivision is proposed.
They say the site is relatively large in relation to properties in the area.
The proposed dwelling incorporates elements reminiscent of the “Victorian revival.”