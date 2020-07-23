The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce appears to be at odds with the provincial government.
The chamber responded to a provincial housing announcement by saying it wants to be consulted next time a decision on additional supportive housing in is made in city – and the group wants assurances that the process will be open and consider the needs of businesses and residents.
“If supportive housing is to be successful, the community must be a full partner,” said Krystin Kempton, Greater Vernon Chamber president.
The provincial NDP government announced earlier this week it is partnering with the Turning Points Collaborative Society in Vernon on two proposals that would bring more than 100 new supportive homes for people experiencing homelessness in Vernon.
The projects still need to be approved by the city.
“When people have housing and supports that meet their needs, it’s good for everyone in the community,” said Selina Robinson, B.C.’s minister of municipal affairs and housing.
“Access to safe and secure housing gives people the stability and dignity they deserve, while wraparound supports help them to move forward, make healthy choices and build a better life.”
The new units will be operated by the Turning Points Collaborative Society; it will provide meal programs, employment skills training, and health and wellness support services.
“Supportive housing is very much needed in Vernon and we thank the provincial government for making such a significant investment,” said the chamber’s Kempton in response.
However, she said: “There needs to be a clear strategy for B.C. Housing to consult directly with the nearby businesses, residents and community leaders about the scope of services and any potential concerns they may have.”
Beyond consultation, the chamber wants assurances that businesses near the housing complexes will have a single point of contact if issues arise.
Kempton said they also hope to have discussions with Turning Points Collaborative Society, which is also a member of the chamber.
For their part, Turning Points Collaborative Society executive director Randene Wejr thanked local partners, especially BC Housing and the City of Vernon.
“Together, we have already created homes for 56 individuals who were once experiencing homelessness. The proposed projects ahead will create more than 100 more homes,” she said.
“The strength of any community can be witnessed in how it takes care of its most vulnerable citizens, today we get to witness that great strength in Vernon."
Facts:
The province said BC Housing would lead the construction of both buildings:
• The first development at 2600 35 St. would add 52 new homes with supports to the existing My Place, a 52-unit supportive housing building that TPCS has been operating since July 2019. The property is owned by BC Housing and is already zoned for use, but will need to go through the municipal approval process.
• The second development at 2307 43 St., would demolish the derelict Howard House shelter, which has long been slated for redevelopment, and build approximately 50 units of new supportive housing. The site is connected to Our Place, a 46-bed supportive housing building that TPCS has operated since March 2019. BC Housing will purchase the site from TPCS, which requires approval from the City of Vernon to be rezoned. The property is currently vacant.
Delivering affordable housing is a shared priority between government and the BC Green Party caucus and is part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement. Funding would come from the Province’s Supportive Housing Fund.
— B.C. government
More Facts
BC Housing will be hosting a virtual neighbourhood information session and will invite neighbours and members of the community to learn more, ask questions and provide feedback. More details will be shared in the coming weeks at letstalkhousingbc.ca/vernon-supportive-housing.
The Province is working in partnership to build more than 330 new affordable homes for people with a range of incomes in Vernon:
Housing for people with middle incomes: 41 homes at 3802A 27 Ave., 39 homes 3802 27 Ave. and 32 homes at 3800 27 Ave.
Housing for people with low to moderate incomes, including families, seniors and Indigenous peoples: 29 homes at 3610 25 Ave., 12 homes at 4005 Pleasant Valley Rd., 45 homes at 3400 Coldstream Ave. and 38 homes at 5545 27 Ave.
Housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness: 52 homes at 3500 27 St. and 46 homes at 2307 43 St.