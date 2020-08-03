Median barriers will be installed along an eight-kilometre stretch between Penticton and Summerland in one of two such projects planned for the Okanagan this fall, says the B.C. Transportation Ministry.
In the South Okanagan, roadside and median barriers will be placed between West Bench Hill Road and Sun-Oka Beach Provincial Park.
In the North Okanagan, median barriers will be added to a 5.9-kilometre section of Highway 97A between Armstrong and Vernon.
Once completed, the centre barrier will divide the highway along the two segments, improving safety and preventing head-on collisions and other cross-over accidents
“Improving safety for people is our top priority, and installing median barriers along sections of the highway ensures an added layer of protection for travellers,” Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said in a press release.
“This project will benefit those travelling in the Okanagan, whether it be for daily errands, business or pleasure.”
Work on the South Okanagan portion is expected to start in early fall, according to the release, while the North Okanagan project will follow towards the end of the year.
Crews will set the barriers outside of peak traffic hours – 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. – to help minimize traffic delays.