A public hearing Monday afternoon in Vernon was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new date for the hearing has not been set.
Kelowna also cancelled an April 7 public hearing, Mayor Colin Basran announced on Monday.
Please Note: We will continue to deliver your daily newspaper as usual until further notice.
