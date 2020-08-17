Have a cough? Stay at home.
Got the chills? Don’t go out.
Health officials are now asking everyone to stay away from others when feeling even the slightest bit ill.
“With any symptom at all, please stay home,” said deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson during Monday’s pandemic briefing.
“Some people may not even realize they have COVID-19 and can inadvertently spread it to others.”
Over the weekend, the province recorded its highest ever daily total during the reporting period from midday Friday to midday Saturday — 100 new cases. Throughout the entirety of the weekend, there were 236 new cases across B.C., for a total of 4,594 cases. There were two new deaths.
Six of the new cases were in the Interior Health region, pushing the regional total to 405.
Private parties continue to be a sore spot.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province is about to take further steps to impose stricter penalties for those not following the rules.
Dix said Solicitor General Mike Farnworth will be making an announcement about that later in the week.
“This pandemic is not ending soon. This pandemic that we’re all tired of, so very tired of, will be going on now we would expect well though 2021 and into 2022,” said Dix.