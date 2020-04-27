Pride Week has been postponed in Kelowna with organizers now hoping the event can take place in September.
It was to have run from June 6 to 14 but cannot proceed under current public health orders against large gatherings.
The event has been tentatively re-scheduled for Sept. 19-27, but organizers acknowledge that date is also subject to change or cancellation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Obviously, this is a dynamic situation, and we're not sure what next week is going to look like, never mind September," Pride Week organizer Dustyn Baulkham said in a release. "However, we're continuing to plan as best as we can under current guidance."
If in-person gatherings are not possible to celebrate Pride Week, the event will likely move online.
"We will celebrate Pride one way or another in Kelowna this year, but we will only do so in a way that is safe and in keeping with the required health protocols," Baulkham said.