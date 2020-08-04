Construction of Lake Country's new firehall, designed to serve the community for at least 20 years, will get underway next week.
Voters approved the $9 million project, which includes municipal borrowing of $6.6 million, in a referendum attached to the 2018 civic ballot.
The site, at the corner of Okanagan Centre Road East and Jardines Road, was actually bought by the municipality in 2008. But the first firehall referendum, held that year, was defeated by taxpayers.
"The community has seen tremendous growth in recent years and public safety is a primary focus on the Lake Country fire department," Mayor James Baker says.
Expectations are the building will become operational in March 2022. It will have four double apparatus bays, training and maintenance areas, and office space.
While it's owned by the municipality, the new firehall can also be used by firefighters from other communities and the BC Wildfire Service when Lake Country is menaced by forest fires.
"It is very important to have adequate space for multi-jurisdictional response teams when we need their help in our community - as we did in 2017 when we experienced challenges staging the BC Wildfire Service, RCMP, and neighbouring fire department crews coming to assist," Lake Country fire chief Steve Windsor said.