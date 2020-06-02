A video circulating on social media showing a Kelowna Mountie arresting a combative driver doesn't tell the full story, Kelowna's top cop said in a news release.
Police said a 30-year-old Kelowna man resisted arrest and became combative as they tried to arrest him for drunk driving Saturday night.
“During the arrest, the man actively resisted and allegedly turned assaultive toward the RCMP officers by pulling away, raising clenched fists, and refusing to cooperate with commands that were given to him. Officers then requested immediate backup and a third member responded to their request,” said police spokeswoman Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.
"The suspect was taken into custody after a brief struggle. He was medically assessed by BC Emergency Health Services and later transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.”
"A thorough internal review of this officer’s actions is currently underway,” said Supt. Brent Mundle. “A 12-second video currently being circulated on social media sites only illustrates one short moment during the incident. It does not include what precipitated the situation where the officer felt the physical force seen in the video was necessary."
The case is still under investigation.