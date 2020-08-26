All residents of Southeast Kelowna, including those who live in Gallagher's Canyon and McCulloch East, can now water their lawns and gardens twice a week.
The once-weekly restriction that had been in effect - to ensure there was enough water for drinking and firefighting - has been eased by the city.
"Along with operational adjustments, conservation efforts by residents and cooler nights are lowering demand on the water system to allow some loosening of outdoor watering restrictions," water operations manager Andy Weremy said in a release.
Residents in the Hall Road area and the Crawford neighbourhood had already been allowed to water their lawns and gardens twice a week.
Owners of odd-numbered addresses can use their automated or manual sprinklers, and water their gardens, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Owners of even-number addresses can do son Wednesdays and Sundays.
Certain time restrictions apply. See kelowna.ca/water for more detail.
Some residents of Southeast Kelowna were upset when the once-weekly restriction was imposed earlier this summer, saying their expensive landscaping was at risk.
City officials said the limitation was necessary, in part, because some property owners who have access to non-potable water for outdoor irrigation have not yet paid for the new connection.
By continuing to use the potable water for irrigation, city officials said, these residents were unexpectedly and needlessly drawing down the system that's designed for domestic use and firefighting.