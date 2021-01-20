UBC Okanagan’s third annual Life Raft Debate is going to Mars.
In an online event where the audience helps decide who will win the last seat in a shuttle to Mars, UBC professors will debate why their area of expertise is essential for humankind’s survival.
“For this year’s Society of Scholars Life Raft Debate, we imagine space agencies have discovered an asteroid on a collision course with Earth. In order to preserve humanity, a settlement has been developed on Mars,” says Karah Hopgood, a fourth-year biochemistry student and member of the planning committee. “Just one final seat remains on the life raft, or in this scenario a shuttle, and of the five professors only one will get on the shuttle.”
One of the six professors in the debate, Bryce Traister, dean of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, will argue no professor deserves a seat on the shuttle.
The debate takes place Thursday night at 7. To register, go to students.ok.ubc.ca/life-raft.
—————
People under the age of 25 can receive a $2,000 grant for projects that help the community.
The Youth Initiative Grants are being offered by the United Way Southern Interior BC, GenNext Kelowna and the Central Okanagan Foundation.
Young people up to age 25 who are partnering with an organization to create positive change in their Okanagan or Similkameen community are eligible. The partner organization can be a school, church or charity.
Applications deadline is March 2.
Last year’s recipients included Enactus Okanagan College for its Green Screen and Silver Surfers programs, and CRIS Adaptive Adventures for a scavenger hunt and its YMCA youth advisory council.
Application packages are available at unitedwaysibc.com/how-we-help/kids/youth-initiative-grants/
—————
Okanagan College is hosting an online job fair on Feb. 4.
The Empowering Employment virtual career fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Anyone interested in attending as a job seeker or showcasing their business as an exhibitor can learn more at okanagan.bc.ca/empowering. Employer registration closes on Friday.
A resume and cover letter workshop titled Land That Job will be offered Tuesday from 2:30-4 p.m. and another session called Virtual Networking Hacks will be on Jan. 28 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Pre-registration is required; both sessions are free.
—————
A Kelowna company planning to build a renewable natural gas plant in the Kootenays has launched a new website to tout the project.
REN Energy is teaming up with Edmonton-based Thermo Design Engineering to build the plant in Fruitvale.
The plant will create renewable natural gas from wood waste. It’s a technology already used in Europe, the company said in a news release.
The website is rencorp.ca.
The company plans to host a virtual information session on the project in March. Details will be posted on the website.
—————
A retired American cop who now lives in Kelowna writes about his experiences in a new book, Cop Talk.
Bob Sherman was a police officer for 31 years and figures his book might be timely in light of recent incidents in the United States.
Sherman held various ranks and assignments in many jurisdictions.
“Most people have little idea of what police work entails. Hollywood and television tend to misrepresent reality,” he says in a news release. “Cop Talk tells it like it is. The book delves into the complex decision-making and tactical considerations police must make that are unlike those in any other career.”
Each chapter is a standalone story.
It’s his first book.
The book is available at online retailers such as Amazon and Indigo. Local bookstores can also order it. Find out more details at sgtbobsherman.com.
—————
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is lobbying the provincial government to expand recall legislation to local governments.
Provincial recall legislation introduced in 1991 allows constituents to trigger a byelection if more than 40 per cent of voters sign a formal petition. The threshold has never been met.
“As we recover from the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, taxpayers need to know that every nickel is being spent wisely at city halls and that our elected politicians are acting responsibly,” said CTF B.C. director Kris Sims. “If city politicians are giving themselves raises or blowing money on designer office furniture, local voters should be able to call them to the carpet.”
—————
Okanagan College is partnering with Durham College in Oshawa, Ont., and NorQuest College in Edmonton to deliver a two-day Medical Cannabis Essentials for Health Professionals course.
The course will be delivered live online over the weekend of Feb. 6-7. It’s aimed at new and experienced health-care professionals across Canada.
Medical Cannabis Essentials for Health Professionals is among the growing array of cannabis training Okanagan College offers.
To register, go online to okanagan.bc.ca/cs/course/cann_007
—————
People parking at the meters in front of the Kelowna Airport terminal can now pay with an app.
With the PayByPhone mobile app, drivers enter their parking location and length of stay, and pay directly through the app. Before a parking session expires, the app sends the user a text message, in which case they can extend their parking time.
A guest feature allows people to use the app without setting up an account.
—————
The stories of Kelowna-area entrepreneurs will be told in a new campaign being put together by three local agencies.
The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission, Tourism Kelowna and Accelerate Okanagan have created the OKGo campaign to attract entrepreneurs and business investment to the region.
Companies featured in the multi-year program include Yeti Farm Creative, Pela, and SunRype.
The project is funded with matching dollars from Global Affairs Canada